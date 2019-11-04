Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4,333.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 127,719 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 142,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.