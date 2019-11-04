Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.09

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 831213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.43.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

