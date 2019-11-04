X-CASH Market Capitalization Tops $2.72 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $11,246.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 48,302,416,394 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

