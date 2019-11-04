Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.69. The stock had a trading volume of 56,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,602. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $2,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,704,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,750,250 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Nomura cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $141.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

