WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$82.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on WSP Global from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James set a C$90.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

TSE:WSP traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$83.13. 112,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,942. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$78.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.88. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$56.09 and a twelve month high of C$83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.1299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 307,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$23,960,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 632,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,317,450.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.