WSFS Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.50 on Monday. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WSFS. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $358,039.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,563.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $669,605.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,165 shares of company stock worth $6,157,398. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

