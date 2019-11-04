Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 8,415 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,825 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after acquiring an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,722,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,627,000 after acquiring an additional 723,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,376,000 after acquiring an additional 503,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,370. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. JMP Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

