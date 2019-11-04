Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases New Shares in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in BB&T by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In other BB&T news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE:BBT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,241. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. BB&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

