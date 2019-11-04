Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,348 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 296,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 91,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $54.84. 1,435,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,450,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,115,000 shares of company stock worth $167,637,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.