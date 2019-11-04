Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $15,139,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

IP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.56. 2,950,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,521. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

