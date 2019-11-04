WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.45

Shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.45 and traded as low as $22.16. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 13,480 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.