Wolfe Research Analysts Give Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) a $66.00 Price Target

Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

