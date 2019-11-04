WIZBL (WBL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $145.00

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One WIZBL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. WIZBL has a total market capitalization of $303,765.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WIZBL has traded up 134.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00222347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.01386733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00120802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

