Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $160.00 target price on Wix.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.39.
WIX traded up $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 390,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,359. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.80. Wix.Com has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $155.75.
About Wix.Com
Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.
