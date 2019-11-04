Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $160.00 target price on Wix.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.39.

WIX traded up $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 390,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,359. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.80. Wix.Com has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $155.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

