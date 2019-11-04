Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.39.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.58. 390,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the third quarter worth $47,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 75.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 29.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

