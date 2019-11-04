Wintrust Financial Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $65.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $79.63.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.