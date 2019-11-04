Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of WING traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.95. 662,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,205. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $267,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

