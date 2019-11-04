Winco Reaches Market Capitalization of $577,206.00 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Winco token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. Winco has a total market capitalization of $577,206.00 and $13.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Winco has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Winco

WCO is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. The official website for Winco is winco.io . Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

