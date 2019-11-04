WEX (NYSE:WEX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WEX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WEX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.87.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE WEX opened at $192.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.28. WEX has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in WEX by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in WEX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.