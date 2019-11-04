Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.46 on Monday, reaching $1,292.20. 130,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,177.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,484 shares of company stock worth $4,182,930 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

