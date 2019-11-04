Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Intuit by 123.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 46,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Intuit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 35.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

In other Intuit news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $5,691,438.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

