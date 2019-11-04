Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,972,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after buying an additional 247,749 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,871,000 after buying an additional 133,293 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,166,000 after buying an additional 118,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 91,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

