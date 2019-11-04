Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 841.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,620 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,193,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,045 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,837 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,795 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.02. 217,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

