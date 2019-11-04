Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.77.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.47. The company had a trading volume of 83,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,920. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.