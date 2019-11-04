Western New England Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

WNEB stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

