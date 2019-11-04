West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 2.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.40% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $41,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,900,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,932,000 after purchasing an additional 130,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $903,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,494 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 779,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

WST stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $147.53. 90,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.