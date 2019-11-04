WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.79

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.79 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 1070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.33.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

