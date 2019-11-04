WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.79

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.79 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 1070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.33.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

