WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $52.00 price target on WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 317.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.