Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $111.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.06. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,540.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

