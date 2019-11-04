Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $150.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $162.51. 304,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,540. Nordson has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total transaction of $2,018,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,253,463.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,724.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,066,347 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 228.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

