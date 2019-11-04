Wellcom Group Limited (ASX:WLL) to Issue $0.21 Final Dividend

Wellcom Group Limited (ASX:WLL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.
WLL stock opened at A$6.86 ($4.87) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.11 million and a PE ratio of 17.24. Wellcom Group has a 1-year low of A$4.75 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of A$6.90 ($4.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70.
