Wellcom Group Limited (ASX:WLL) to Issue $0.21 Final Dividend

Wellcom Group Limited (ASX:WLL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

WLL stock opened at A$6.86 ($4.87) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.11 million and a PE ratio of 17.24. Wellcom Group has a 1-year low of A$4.75 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of A$6.90 ($4.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70.

About Wellcom Group

Wellcom Group Limited provides advertising and marketing content production and content management services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Asia, and the United States. The company offers creative production services, studio creative, photography, and retouching; adaptation services for print, digital, and video content; and Knowledgewell, a marketing software for marketing resource, campaign, digital asset, workflow, and print management.

