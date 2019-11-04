WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Position Increased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP grew its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the period. WellCare Health Plans comprises 4.5% of ARP Americas LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARP Americas LP owned 0.51% of WellCare Health Plans worth $65,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCG. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.83.

WCG stock opened at $293.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.63 and a 52 week high of $301.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

