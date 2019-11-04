Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Welbilt worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,316,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,540 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Welbilt by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,619,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 380,629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Welbilt by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter.

WBT opened at $19.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.69. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In related news, CEO William Johnson acquired 13,496 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,399.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

