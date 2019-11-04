Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEIR. UBS Group lowered shares of Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,387 ($18.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,494.49. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 924.67.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

