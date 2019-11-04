Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.02. 23,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 5.55. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

