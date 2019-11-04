Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Just Eat (JE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Just Eat (LON: JE):

11/1/2019 – Just Eat was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Just Eat had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/24/2019 – Just Eat had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 810 ($10.58). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Just Eat had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 935 ($12.22). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Just Eat had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 670 ($8.75). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Just Eat had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/21/2019 – Just Eat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Just Eat was given a new GBX 830 ($10.85) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Just Eat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/8/2019 – Just Eat had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/9/2019 – Just Eat had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

JE opened at GBX 737.20 ($9.63) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.10. Just Eat PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 669.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 678.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.