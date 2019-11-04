Wedbush Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.46. 5,497,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.63. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in GoPro by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

