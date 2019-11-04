Wedbush Comments on Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Wedbush increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. Wedbush currently has a “Positive” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at $452,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,283 shares of company stock worth $8,438,481 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

