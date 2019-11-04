Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 18.8% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 315,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.57. 4,626,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,880. The company has a market cap of $333.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.70. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.65.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

