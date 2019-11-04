Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $147.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $1,655,572.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,999.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

