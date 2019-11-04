Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after buying an additional 754,455 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $135.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.03 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

