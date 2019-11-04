Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 184,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 238.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,488,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,876,000 after buying an additional 267,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,559,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,640,832. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

