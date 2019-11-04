Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

GOOGL traded up $17.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,289.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,772. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,233.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,179.35. The firm has a market cap of $872.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.