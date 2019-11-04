Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.58.

Shares of GS traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.87. 2,527,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,588. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $234.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average of $204.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.28 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

