Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.79.

NYSE W opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.87. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day moving average is $132.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,445,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 478 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $61,843.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,492,305.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,751 shares of company stock worth $3,259,991. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

