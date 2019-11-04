Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given a $114.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Wayfair (NYSE:W) has been given a $114.00 target price by analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s previous close.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Shares of W stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.74. 5,769,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,472. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $95,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,395.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

