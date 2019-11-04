Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.20.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after acquiring an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,028,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

