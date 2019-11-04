Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.50

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), with a volume of 399034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The stock has a market cap of $264.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.21.

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

