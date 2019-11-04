Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 86,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 242,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

DIS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,761. The stock has a market cap of $239.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.