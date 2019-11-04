Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $80,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. The company has a market capitalization of $239.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

